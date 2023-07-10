CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.84.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.14. CVS Health has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

