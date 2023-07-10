DataHighway (DHX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $20.70 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $20.70 million and $6,354.42 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002111 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DataHighway has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DataHighway alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.6556586 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,028.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.