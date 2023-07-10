Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 3.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

