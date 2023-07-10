David Springer Sells 100,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director David Springer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,302,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,054,075.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FTC Solar Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ FTCI traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,492. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 94.60% and a negative net margin of 73.06%. The company had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at about $6,314,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 67.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 185.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 573,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 59.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 520,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,223,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 405,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

