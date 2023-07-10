DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in DaVita by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 142,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,421 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in DaVita by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

DaVita Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DVA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.48. 95,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.33. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

