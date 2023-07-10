Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives $45.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAWN. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $11.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). As a group, research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,474,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 769,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,474,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $81,997. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Free Report

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.