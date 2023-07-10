DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0406 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $931,466.63 and approximately $0.31 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00194838 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00051830 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030876 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017936 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 141.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,928,412 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

