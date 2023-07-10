DeltaFi (DELFI) Trading 11.9% Higher This Week

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $7,715.27 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

