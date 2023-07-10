Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $556.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 349.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $41.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

