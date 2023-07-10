Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Price Target to GBX 2,100

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,135 ($27.10) to GBX 2,100 ($26.65) in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY remained flat at $10.72 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

About The Weir Group

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.