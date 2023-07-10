Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Price Target to GBX 2,100

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,135 ($27.10) to GBX 2,100 ($26.65) in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
The Weir Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY remained flat at $10.72 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
About The Weir Group
