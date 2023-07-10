Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $542.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.69.

Cintas Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $8.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $488.95. 194,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,713. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas has a 12-month low of $365.65 and a 12-month high of $497.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $476.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

About Cintas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after buying an additional 283,872 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 237,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

