Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Buys £8,273.16 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán bought 252 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,283 ($41.67) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.16 ($10,500.27).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Javier Ferrán acquired 247 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,350 ($42.52) per share, with a total value of £8,274.50 ($10,501.97).

On Wednesday, May 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,624 ($46.00) per share, with a total value of £8,262.72 ($10,487.02).

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of LON DGE remained flat at GBX 3,270 ($41.50) during midday trading on Monday. 1,715,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,986. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,252.50 ($41.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,973 ($50.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,104.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,437.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,546.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Diageo

Several brokerages have weighed in on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($39.35) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($50.13) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.06) to GBX 4,720 ($59.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.69) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.11) to GBX 4,000 ($50.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,873.33 ($49.16).

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.