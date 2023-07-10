Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Buys £8,273.16 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán bought 252 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,283 ($41.67) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.16 ($10,500.27).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Javier Ferrán acquired 247 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,350 ($42.52) per share, with a total value of £8,274.50 ($10,501.97).
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,624 ($46.00) per share, with a total value of £8,262.72 ($10,487.02).
Diageo Stock Performance
Shares of LON DGE remained flat at GBX 3,270 ($41.50) during midday trading on Monday. 1,715,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,986. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,252.50 ($41.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,973 ($50.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,104.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,437.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,546.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
