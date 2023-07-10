Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,153 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,432. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

