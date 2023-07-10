Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Acquired by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,425 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares makes up approximately 1.6% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Westwood Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 158.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TNA traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.77. 2,406,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,183,141. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $54.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

