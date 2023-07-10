DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading 4.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) shares traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $36.00. The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.82. 1,955,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,234,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $2,228,385.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,958.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,778,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $2,228,385.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock worth $31,850,403 in the last three months. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DraftKings Stock Up 4.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 632,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in DraftKings by 11.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.79.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The firm had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.