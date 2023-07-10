Drive Shack (LON:DS) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Drive Shack (LON:DS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.27) target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.08) target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 420.40 ($5.34).

Drive Shack Stock Performance

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

