Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Raised by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,765,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,809,000 after buying an additional 777,678 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DUK traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.27. 1,076,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.