ELIS Price Tops $0.0676 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 24% against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $13.53 million and $23.81 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017219 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018992 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014093 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,461.29 or 0.99990757 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.07102418 USD and is up 5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,748.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”



