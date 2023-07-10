EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $186.82 and last traded at $186.52, with a volume of 13816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.10.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,730,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.