EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCORE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.50.

EMCORE Price Performance

EMKR opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.36. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.49.

Insider Transactions at EMCORE

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $162,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,395,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,214.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 700,594 shares of company stock valued at $527,268 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $3,571,000. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EMCORE during the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 30.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 466,212 shares during the period. 51.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

