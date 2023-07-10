Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,683 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Emerson Electric worth $99,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.