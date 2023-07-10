Energi (NRG) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, Energi has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $159,531.65 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00044123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013330 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,111,706 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.