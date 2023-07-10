Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.22.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

