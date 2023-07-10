Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of ENSV opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.22.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
