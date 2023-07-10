Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Enterprise Products Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 72.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 437,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,744. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

