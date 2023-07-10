Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Gap Down to $17.25

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $16.81. Entrada Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 18,947 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67.

Insider Activity

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $37,676.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,282.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $262,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,634.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $37,676.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,282.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,535 shares of company stock valued at $645,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,972,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 534,552 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,630,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 107,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 127.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 82,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.