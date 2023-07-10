ERC20 Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.30 million and $479.85 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019074 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,534.42 or 1.00026233 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01049406 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $140.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

