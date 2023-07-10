Ergo Price Down 7% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $86.41 million and approximately $273,925.01 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00004004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,259.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.15 or 0.00317752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.39 or 0.00913390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013353 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.98 or 0.00541902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00062406 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00135956 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,317,029 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

