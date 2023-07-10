Escroco Emerald Tops 1-Day Volume of $678.42 (ESCE)

Escroco Emerald (ESCE) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Escroco Emerald token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Escroco Emerald has a market capitalization of $58.92 million and $678.42 worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Escroco Emerald has traded down 66.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Escroco Emerald Token Profile

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Escroco Emerald is medium.com/@escetoken. Escroco Emerald’s official website is escrocotoken.com. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken.

Buying and Selling Escroco Emerald

According to CryptoCompare, “Escroco Emerald (ESCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Escroco Emerald has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Escroco Emerald is 0.03605285 USD and is down -16.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $4,538,018.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://escrocotoken.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Escroco Emerald should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Escroco Emerald using one of the exchanges listed above.

