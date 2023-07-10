ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX) to Issue $1.17 Dividend

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.1713 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BDCX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.65. 5,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

