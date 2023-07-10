Euro Coin (EUROC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.49 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $52.49 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00003616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 47,892,429 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

