Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $116.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.31.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.