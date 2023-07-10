Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.10. 1,615,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280,380. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average is $124.94. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

