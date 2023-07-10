Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Buys 980 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.56. 2,400,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,492,861. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.