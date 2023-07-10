Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,360,000 after acquiring an additional 669,318 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,354. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.16.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

