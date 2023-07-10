Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 162.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $221,000. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 25.6% in the first quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 24,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of SNPS traded up $15.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $446.46. The company had a trading volume of 519,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,931. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $417.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.82. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

