Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.7% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $291.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,699,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,582,689. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.50. The stock has a market cap of $746.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $298.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

