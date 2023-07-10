Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,717 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.72. 673,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409,116. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average is $97.83. The firm has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

