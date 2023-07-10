Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 179 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCD traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $294.44. The stock had a trading volume of 424,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.71 and a 200 day moving average of $279.05. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.10. The company has a market cap of $214.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.