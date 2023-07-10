Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 120.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,199,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.27. 23,403,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,096,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $180.80 billion, a PE ratio of 492.04, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,973 shares of company stock worth $30,967,084. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

