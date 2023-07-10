Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $220.49. The stock had a trading volume of 138,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,630. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

