Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 655 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,625,000 after purchasing an additional 223,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $308.41. The stock had a trading volume of 516,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,237. The firm has a market cap of $204.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

