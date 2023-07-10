Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Evolution Mining in a report on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.55.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Evolution Mining Stock Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:CAHPF opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.