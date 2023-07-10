FantasyGold (FGC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.40 Billion

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $5.40 billion and $4.64 million worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for about $38.69 or 0.00127477 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 139,659,829 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 24.16044261 USD and is down -10.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $13,237,117.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

