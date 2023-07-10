Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FERG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferguson from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4,141.38.

Ferguson Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ FERG opened at $154.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.44. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $158.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.37%.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $2,557,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Ferguson by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ferguson by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

