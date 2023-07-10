Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Hits $178.30 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $178.30 million and $23.43 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00044045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,207,744 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

