Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Holdings Boosted by Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $41.84. 99,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.