Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 106,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,459. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.