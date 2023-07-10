Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.29

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.29 and last traded at C$6.30, with a volume of 131331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSZ has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.14.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26. The company has a market cap of C$526.81 million, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$157.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.10 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0636516 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 452.63%.

Insider Activity at Fiera Capital

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Stock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$25,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$286.65. Corporate insiders own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiera Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,108,000 after buying an additional 43,403 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Fiera Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Fiera Capital during the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 81,264 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading

