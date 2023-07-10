Financial Comparison: LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) vs. Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB)

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) and Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LogicMark and Nutriband, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get LogicMark alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $11.92 million 0.32 -$6.93 million ($14.32) -0.21 Nutriband $2.08 million 11.72 -$4.48 million ($0.60) -5.18

This table compares LogicMark and Nutriband’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nutriband has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LogicMark. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicMark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

LogicMark has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutriband has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Nutriband shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Nutriband shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and Nutriband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -67.48% -32.91% -27.37% Nutriband -231.31% -52.80% -47.85%

Summary

LogicMark beats Nutriband on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicMark

(Get Free Report)

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Nutriband

(Get Free Report)

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy. The company also develops other products, which include AVERSA buprenorphine and AVERSA methylphenidate; exenatide for type 2 diabetes; and follicle stimulating hormone for infertility. It has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd. for the development of the RAMBAM Closed System Transfer Devices; and Kindeva Drug Delivery, L.P. to develop AVERSAL Fentanyl based on its proprietary AVERSAL abuse deterrent transdermal technology. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.