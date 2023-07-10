FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 102,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 52,524 shares.The stock last traded at $153.56 and had previously closed at $152.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

FirstService Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.08.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.39 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 18.72%. On average, analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in FirstService by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after buying an additional 85,703 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,932,000 after buying an additional 61,747 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,997,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,420,000 after buying an additional 133,257 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,671,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,825,000 after acquiring an additional 109,988 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in FirstService by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,490,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,411,000 after acquiring an additional 127,762 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

